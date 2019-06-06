Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently spoke about the age gap between her and husband Nick Jonas has grabbed the headlines again.

This time for her latest photo-shoot of InStyle Magazine’s July 2019 issue.

Priyanka impresses everyone with her style no matter whether it is a dress, a gown or a saree and there is no one to deny that. PeeCee was recently featured on the cover of an international magazine – InStyle.

The diva wore a saree for the cover as well as the inside shots and this is the first time that an international magazine has featured an Indian celebrity wearing one for its international edition.

For one of the shoots, Priyanka wore a ruffled saree by ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee paired with a bralette and the iconic Bengal tiger motif belt cinched on her waist.

On the cover, Priyanka is seen posing a backless saree of Tarun Tahiliani. She captioned this photo, “Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one.”

In the second image, Priyanka served us sheer elegance in every single bit.

The sheer embroidered cover all is by Fendi, the embellished belt is by Anita Dongre and the nude bodysuit under it is from commando by Kerry O’Brien.

She also shared many other looks from the shoot, one of which featured this gorgeous embellished skirt by Tarun Tahiliani.