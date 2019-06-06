Mumbai: ‘Desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra married American musician Nick Jonas in a very royal wedding in Rajasthan last year. Nick is 10 years younger than Priyanka.

Very often netizens troll her for marrying Nick who is 26 while ‘PeeCee’ is 36. In their first public appearance together, people criticised the couple for their age gap. Ignoring the trolls, they share photos on social media showing their PDA moments.

Recently Priyanka talked about the age gap for the first time. She said: “If the man was older, people would have actually liked it.”

Priyanka further added: “Age is just a number for me, the most important thing is that two people love each other very much and both of them marry happily.”

On work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky is Pink’ along with Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles.