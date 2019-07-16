ICC World Cup 2019 in England was criticized for the number of matches that had to be either abandoned or curtailed due to rain. Rightly so, some important matches had to be cancelled and teams were forced to share points.
But with the thriller that the final was, the World Cup concluded with the greatest ever final. The 46-day long carnival ended with a bang and fans could not have asked for more.
The $4 million cash that England received is the highest till date a winning team has got in the showpiece event of cricket. Despite failing to win the tournament, the other participating nations also received a handsome amount of luck. Runners-up New Zealand filled their kitty with more than $2 million, while the other two semifinalists took home more than a million US dollar.
Here’s a list of the amount of money all the teams got in INR
- England | Rs 29,05,82,040: The winning team England got the huge amount after beating New Zealand in a historic final at Lord’s.
- New Zealand | Rs 15,07,73,700: New Zealand scripted one of the most dramatic comebacks while beating India in the semifinal. The batsmen held their nerve against a lethal Indian bowling attack to put up a commendable total before their bowlers won the match for them. Also, the way they lost the final should be extremely heartbreaking for them, but should they should get inspired with the brand of cricket they are playing.
- India | Rs 7,40,16,180: Tagged as one of the strongest favourites, the Virat Kohli-led side played their game with intent and possessed strong threats to all the opponents. Leading to the semifinal, they lost only one match in the league stage against England. The defeat against New Zealand in the semis also reflected the team’s over-dependence on the top three batsmen.
- Australia | Rs 7,40,16,180: Playing magnificent cricket all through the tournament, they failed to cross the hurdle of the semifinal and lost to eventual champions England.
- Pakistan | Rs 2,05,60,050
- Sri Lanka | Rs 1,50,77,370
- South Africa | Rs 1,50,77,370
- Bangladesh | Rs 1,50,77,370
- West Indies | Rs 1,23,36,030
- Afghanistan | Rs 68,53,350
Leave a Reply