ICC World Cup 2019 in England was criticized for the number of matches that had to be either abandoned or curtailed due to rain. Rightly so, some important matches had to be cancelled and teams were forced to share points.

But with the thriller that the final was, the World Cup concluded with the greatest ever final. The 46-day long carnival ended with a bang and fans could not have asked for more.

The $4 million cash that England received is the highest till date a winning team has got in the showpiece event of cricket. Despite failing to win the tournament, the other participating nations also received a handsome amount of luck. Runners-up New Zealand filled their kitty with more than $2 million, while the other two semifinalists took home more than a million US dollar.

Here’s a list of the amount of money all the teams got in INR