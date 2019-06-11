Dhenkanal: Town police Monday began investigations into Sunday’s wall collapse which claimed four lives and injured five others near an abandoned rice mill here.

Superintendent of police Anupama James told reporters Monday that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by ASI Rasananda Nayak at Town police station.

The mishap occurred at Alasua haat here. The matter will be probed and action taken against the guilty.

However, the district administration has not taken any action against the owners of the abandoned rice mill.

When contacted, sub-collector Safalya Mandit Pradhan said he is yet to receive any communication in this regard and action would be taken after receiving an order.

Dhenkanal Municipality executive officer Atanu Kumar Nayak said the civic body will provide four houses in the vending zone to the kin of deceased vendors if they want to conduct business.

Similarly, talks are underway to provide financial aid to the kin of the deceased and the injured persons. Meanwhile, the civic body has launched a demolition drive to pull down the houses in dilapidated condition at the Alasua haat where the mishap occurred.

