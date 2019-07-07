Sambalpur: The chief district medical officer (CDMO) here ordered a probe into an alleged use of mobile phone by a lady doctor during duty hours at the outpatient department of the district headquarters hospital.

CDMO Pankajini Panda ordered the probe after a photo of the doctor talking on her mobile phone went viral in social media. She promised to take action against the concerned doctor after receiving the probe report.

On the other hand, Dr Kiranmayee Panda against whom the charges have been made admitted to have attended a call on mobile phone as it was an urgent call. However, she rejected the charges of neglecting in attending to patients during duty hours at the outpatient department.

