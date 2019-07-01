Mumbai: Ace producer Ekta Kapoor along with brother Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat graced the popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for promoting the upcoming horror comedy web show ‘Booo Sabki Phategi’.

According to the format of the show, Kapil Sharma was seen asking funny questions and grilled the stars about their weird rumours. In a humorous tune, Kapil asked Mallika whether rumours of her posters being used to wrap chaapatis to keep them hot was true or not.

Replying to Kapil’s hilarious question, Mallika Sherawat recalled an incident how one of the producers had asked her to fry eggs on her belly to show her level of hotness.

The actress said that she refused to do that particular scene at that moment but she felt that it would have been an interesting watch if she would have done it.

Mallika, during an interview, said that she stopped getting movies because she was opinionated. She said, “I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes ‘don’t cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions.’ They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I’ve lost. But it didn’t make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them.”

Kapil had fun with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who also are a part of the upcoming series.

PNN/Agencies