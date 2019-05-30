New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday extended till August 1 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis cases by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge OP Saini extended the protection after the ED sought time of three-weeks to argue on their anticipatory bail plea, at which the lawyers appearing for Chidambarams requested for extension of interim protection granted to them earlier.

The agency said that its Special Director has gone to Singapore and it is to be seen if there would be any further development. The ED said they have details of the bank accounts which they are probing.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

It should also be stated here that Wednesday, the Supreme Court had ticked off Karti when he appealed for the return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited as a security money for travelling abroad. The apex court had told the junior Chidambaram to pay attention to his constituency from which he had been elected.

PTI