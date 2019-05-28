Talcher: Work at the MCL owned Balaram Coalmines came to a halt after people of Kalamchhuin village in this block staged a protest over the death of a guard at the mines in a road mishap.

The deceased was identified as Kailash Chandra Moharana, 58, a native of Kalamchhuin village in this block. He was a security guard posted at the mines by a private agency. Kailash was killed after a truck crushed him to death during duty hours at night.

Tension gripped the area after reports of his death spread in the village Tuesday. Hundreds of villagers detained the body outside the mine’s gate and staged a protest demanding Rs 65 lakh as compensation for the bereaved family and job to the next of kin. The protest severely disrupted coal extraction and transportation from the mine.

The villagers alleged that the death of Kailash has raised questions about safety at the mines. Casual labourers are the most vulnerable as the mines authority and the state mines safety department have never shown any concern regarding safety. As a result, casual labourers are pushed into the jaws of death with mishaps often taking place at the mines.

Colliery police, Gopalpur outpost police and a magistrate reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. Senior officials of Balaram Mines and officials of the district administration also participated in the talks.

The protesters relented after the management agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 24 lakh to the bereaved family and to appoint his widow as a guard.