Baripada: Alleging hour-long power cuts, low voltage and exploitation of consumers, members of the Bhanja Sena, a non-political youth organisation, staged protests at the office of the superintending engineer of Nesco on Baghada Road here, Thursday.

The activists warned of intensifying their agitation if the energy department fails to sort out the problems in the next seven days. They also threatened that they will hamper the collection of electricity bills from consumers.

Bhanja Sena alleged that 11KV wires are dangling precariously at several places while the authorities of the power distribution company have not taken any corrective measures in this direction.

Besides, meters are not provided to new consumers despite deposits made by them while lakhs of rupees provided under the Centre-sponsored Saubhagya Scheme are being misappropriated, the activists alleged.

PNN