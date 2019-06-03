Berhampur: These days commuters are getting extra careful while negotiating the stretch near Ramlingam pond, or else they risk getting injured fatally, as iron rods are precariously protruding from the ongoing beautification work of the pond.

Four years ago Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) took over the Ramlingam pond from private ownership for its renovation. As per the planning, the beautification drive worth Rs 18 crore will be carried out in two phases.

Even a loan amounting to Rs 8 crore has already been released from State Housing and Urban Development Department’s Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the beautification work February 2, 2016 when he was on a visit to this town.

The beautification drive should have been completed by this time, but due to various reasons it is being carried out at a snail’s pace. “Meetings are being held to finalise the date for its completion. But then the dates have passed by, but the work hardly makes any progress,” some local residents alleged.

“We do not know why the work is taking so much time for its completion. What we do know is our lives are at risk due to the sluggish progress of the work,” they observed, adding “The contractor should have cut the extra length of the iron rods soon after the work. But these rods are left uncut, instead.”

It seems the administration and the civic body are waiting for a big mishap due to the projecting iron roads to prod them to finish with the work,” they maintained further.

During the peak hours, bikers get themselves injured while negotiating through this stretch. The possibility of getting hurt is high at night. Cars and buses too more often than not hit these protruding rods.

Local residents urged the administration and the civic body to get the work done as soon as possible.

PNN