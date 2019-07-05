New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday making available safe drinking water to every citizen is a priority for the government which is working towards ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2024.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said the government also proposes to expand ‘Swachh Bharat’ scheme to include solid waste management in every village.

The Finance Minister said as much as 95 per cent of all cities have become open defecation free and 9.6 crore toilets has been constructed since October 2014. The government is on track to achieve Swachh Bharat Mission by October this year.

Sitharaman also said that 10,000 new farmer producer organizations will be set up.

PTI