Keonjhar: Although private coaching centres, schools and colleges without basic infrastructure are increasing rapidly in Keonjhar district, the administration is not imposing any regulations on them.

Sources said private education institutions are attracting parents, especially rural ones, through various means to get their children admitted in them.

They are charging very high admission fees claiming that they have a good academic environment, alumni high achievers, professors with good experience and innovative tools and devices.

But the reality is different. None of the promises made by private institutes are actually met. The government had set guidelines for the institutes, but they are not following them.

Private institutes are spreading their branches throughout the district without any restriction and poor villagers are cheated by them.

The institutions are pasting their banners and posters without taking permission from the municipality to grab public attention.

Lawyer Suraj Mohapatra said the display of banners throughout the district without permission of the municipality results in huge revenue loss.

During the admission season, colleges and private institutes distribute flyers in front of their gates and try to attract parents and students.

Parents said many college lecturers are also involved in this. They said that some lecturers are forcing parents to admit children in coaching centres with which they have partnership deals.

Reacting, District Education Officer Kapilendra Mishra said, “We don’t have any orders to crack down on private education institutes. But if they do not follow government guidelines we will take action against them.”

PNN