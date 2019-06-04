Bhubaneswar: The state government, like last year, has sought suggestions from the public for preparation of the annual Budget for 2019-20 financial year.

Speaking to reporters here Tuesday, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari appealed to the public to send their views and suggestions to help make the budget an inclusive one. Any individual or organisation can submit suggestions for the Budget between June 4 and 15, he said.

The department has developed a web portal called www.budget.odisha.gov.in where suggestions can be submitted. The page would host Budget documents and suggestions.

The suggestions can also be mailed to odisha.budget@gov.in. Similarly, suggestions for the budget are also invited through Whatsapp, Telegram and SMS to mobile number (+91)9438161111.

Members of the public, civil society, advocacy groups and other stakeholders are requested to make use of this unique opportunity to participate in the budget-making process of the state government, he said.

In order to make the budgetary process more open and participative using information and communication technology, the state government had been seeking public opinion for the past few years.