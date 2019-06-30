Puducherry: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who has been campaigning for ‘Water Rich Puducherry’, Sunday called for ‘collective effort’ to prevent water crisis.

In her whatsapp message to reporters, the former IPS officer said, “a collective effort had been encouraged in Puducherry and such an effort is the need of the hour everywhere.”

She said the ‘Water Rich Puducherry’ is a model through which all channels have been cleared by factories in their vicinity.

Noting that the industries had paid the service providers directly, she said, “We only supervised and identified the channels or the canal, pond or the tanks.”

“We exchanged no money,” she added.

Referring to a media report on the water situation in Chennai, she said Chennai has become the first city in the country to run dry four years after it witnessed floods due to copious rains.

The people’s perception in response to the report was that the situation arose due to “poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy.”