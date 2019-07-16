New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari Tuesday sought the Union government’s attention towards abnormal rise in the cancer cases in Bargarh district.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the BJP MP said doctors of Odisha have raised a serious alarm over abnormal rise in cancer cases in the district of Bargarh which is Odisha’s rice bowl, producing about one – fourth of the state’s 10 lakh tonne of paddy annually.

“The maximum number of stomach and blood cancer cases is registered in the district every day.

Experts believe that the rise in cancer cases could be due to heavy use of pesticides in agriculture but no study has yet been conducted to map the district’s vulnerability to the disease. It needs immediate attention of the government both at the Centre and the state,” Pujari said.

He urged the Union Health Minister to order an inquiry into the reason behind such abnormal rise in cancer cases and also demanded setting up of a Quality Cancer Hospital-cum-Research Centre and a medical college in Bargarh Constituency.