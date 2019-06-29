Mumbai/Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday ordered a detailed inquiry into the Pune wall collapse incident in which 15 people, including four children, were killed.

Describing the incident as a “very serious one”, the chief minister called for a strict action and fixing of responsibility. “No doubt strict action will be taken but we will also find out at which level lapses have taken place. A committee will look into the factors like legality of the construction etc,” he told reporters in Nagpur.

The chief minister said the guilty will be punished, and at the same time efforts will be made that such incidents don’t recur.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis expressed grief over the tragedy. “Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident. My deepest condolences to the families and praying for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry,” he tweeted.

Pune police have registered a case of culpable homicide against directors of two construction firms, and arrested two builders.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan also expressed his grief over the incident and urged the state government to extend all the help to the families of the dead and injured.

Chavan said an inquiry should be carried out “so that the guilty can be punished”. At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Kondhwa area in Pune in the early hours of Saturday. The shanties were set up for labourers working in a nearby construction site.