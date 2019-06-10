Chandigarh: Five days after an infant got was trapped in a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell in a Punjab village, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the officials to ensure that no open borewell existed in any district and sought a report in 24 hours.

“Constantly monitoring the rescue operations by @NDRFHQ, local administration and outside experts, which has reached the required depth & are locating Fatehveer,” Singh tweeted.

Stating that was constantly monitoring the operation to recue the child, who turned two Monday, at Bhagwanpura in the Sunam subdivision, the Chief Minister has directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure no open borewell existed in any of the districts and asked them to submit a report within 24 hours.

The child, Fatehveer Singh, stumbled into the borewell that was covered with cement bags at around 4 p.m. June 6, according to his mother Gagandeep Kaur. The rescue team, comprising 26 members of the NDRF, the army and the district administration staff, is conducting the operation.

There was no official update on the health of the child. A movement in the child’s body was noticed at 5 a.m. Saturday, almost 40 hours after he fell into the borewell. After that no movement has been spotted.

Lack of expertise and technical snags were blamed for the delay in the rescue operation.

A team of doctors and ambulances are stationed at the spot to provide emergency aid.

IANS