Puri: Two bike borne miscreants Saturday opened fire at a grocer injuring him grievously in Goudabad Sahi fish market that comes under Sea beach police limits of Puri. Both accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

The injured businessman has been identified as 40-years-old Sukant Sahu. He was rescued in a critical condition with bullet injury on his left chest and was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after preliminary treatment at the district headquarters hospital here.

Prima facie, police suspect past enmity as the reason behind the attack.

According to a source, at about 8:00pm two bike borne miscreants stopped in front of Sukant’s shop while he was watching TV and left the spot the next moment. About 15 minutes later, they came back again. While the rider kept Sukant busy by asking something, the pillion rider opened fire at him and both sped away from the spot before anybody could make out what had happened.

Locals rushed to the spot and found the victim in a pool of blood. On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed him to the DHH.

“Sukant had a past enmity with a group. However, both sides had buried their hatchets after reaching a compromise. This incident though points fingers at past enmity again,” police said.

Notably, a crude bomb was hurled at Shivram Patra of Panaptiya lane under Baselisahi police limits June 15. Prior to this, a young man of Mishra Sahi under Town police limits was murdered brutally by crushing his head with bricks.

At a time when the Car Festival is just round the corner, increasing loot and snatching incidents have become a cause of concern for local residents as well as the police here.

