Puri: In a bid to ensure adequate healthcare facilities ahead of the Snana Purnima (Monday) and annual car festival July 4, district Collector Balwant Singh took stock of the healthcare facilities and other arrangements at the district headquarters hospitals (DHH) here Sunday.

It is Singh’s first visit to the DHH after assuming office as the Collector.

The chief district medical officer (CDMO) appraised Singh about the quality healthcare services ensured by the Health department at the DHH ahead of the annual car festival. Singh took stock of the arrangements for stay of the doctors and paramedics during the Rath Yatra. Besides, arrangements for first-aid centres and ambulance were also reviewed.

Apart from the DHH Singh also stressed on facilitating state-of-the-art healthcare services at the four community health centres in the district.

“The district Collector interacted with the patients at the outpatient department (OPD) and special OPD and enquired about the care being offered to them at the DHH. He also reviewed the sanitation and availability of the drinking water facility at the DHH,” a senior doctor at the DHH told the media.

During the visit, Singh visited the DHH’s Maternity Care Hospital (MCH) complex.

“He took stock of the facilities at the sick newborn care unit (SNCU) and paediatrics ward. Besides, Singh visited the Niramaya counter and asked the officials to ensure adequate stock of ORS and other required medicines,” another official said.

Sources said the district Collecter stressed on the early repairs of the overhead water tank at the DHH which was damaged during Fani. “He also asked the PHD officials to arrange for an alternative till the end of the repairing of the water tank,” the official added.

Singh directed the officials to ensure completion of all the measures much before the annual car festival.

Senior PHD officials, CDMO Amarendra Mohanty, ADMO Sisir Kumar Rath, ADMO (PH) Biraja Shankar Das and ADMO (Family Welfare) Parsuram Champatiray were among others who accompanied Singh during the visit.