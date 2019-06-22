Jajpur: More than 200 quacks allegedly masquerading as homoeopathy doctors are playing with the lives of people in Jajpur district. Even though they run their businesses in public view, the Health Department is yet to take any action against them, alleged a civic organisation ‘Disha’ that conducted a study into the issue.

According to the report, the quacks generally order a variety of tablets (steroids) from Kolkata, Ranchi and Nepal. They indiscriminately sell these tablets to the unsuspecting patients who come to them looking for real medicines.

These tablets, taken twice a day, relive pain to a great extent. And this helps these doctors to be in the good books of their patients. After getting rid of their sufferings, even though temporarily, these patients not only praise these quacks but also recommend them to their near and dear ones.

While the quacks cash in on the ignorance of their patients, the victims have little idea as to how harmful these tablets are. Frequent consumption of these tablets can make the patients vulnerable to kidney, heart, stomach and skin related diseases.

When a patient develops a serious disease owing to the side effect of these steriods, the quacks express their inability to treat any further. The patient then is forced to allopathic treatment. In many cases, the consumption of these steroids has proved fatal.

The government, however, remains a mute spectator to this illegal practice.

Disha — the organisation that conducted the research on the homoeopathic medicines prescribed in the district – claimed that it had written letters to Health Department secretary, director, state drug controller, director AYUSH, district collector and the superintendent of police on this context with its findings. The organisation had requested for steps to be taken to stop the circulation of these tablets and had demanded action against these quacks.

That said, the Department is yet to take any noticeable step in this regard, president of Disha Sitakanta Sahu alleged.

Even though Sahu along with a number of other members had earlier met the then Health Minister and district drug inspector, no action has been taken yet.

Sahu further alleged that the homoeopathic association had also registered its complain with the Chief Minister and Health Minister through e-complain regarding the practice of quacks advising hundreds of patients to take these tablets without any proper investigation of the disease.

He warned that if immediate steps are not taken to impose a ban on these medicines, many more lives would be at risk.

Despite several attempts, district drug inspector Harapriya Mallick could not be contacted for her reaction.

