Actor Vicky Kaushal’s trajectory in Hindi cinema has shot straight up thanks to a string of good films. Kaushal has become one of the most talked about celebrities in B-town.

While he remains in the spotlight through his various movies, rumours about his personal life, especially his relationship status, persist incessantly.

The actor recently broke up with his long-term girlfriend Harleen Sethi and as a result, has been linked with a plethora of actresses and models. It is still unclear who Vicky is dating now or if he is in a relationship at all. But things are about to change thanks to actress Radhika Apte.

Apte shed some light on Vicky’s love life on a chat show.

“Vicky is seeing this really lovely girl. He is so lovely. They should come out,” said Apte.

This has surely grabbed everyone’s attention and it remains to be seen whether Vicky would reveal who his lady love is.

On the work front, the ‘Uri’ star will next be seen in Udham Singh biopic and Meghna Gulzar’s next film based on the life of 1971 war veteran Sam Manekshaw.

PNN