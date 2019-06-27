New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi remains adamant on stepping down as the party President despite growing demands that he must continue in the post, General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said Thursday.

“We are still trying to convince him. Party workers from across the country want him to continue as the party chief,” Venugopal told the media.

At the same time, Gandhi has said that he will chair crucial meetings until a new party chief was found, Venugopal said. “There is a meeting today (Thursday) and he shall chair that too.”

Gandhi announced his decision to quit as Congress President after the party suffered a major blow in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just 52 seats. Gandhi himself was defeated in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh although he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala.

IANS