New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi Saturday said that he will appear in a court in Patna in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over his statement that ‘all thieves have Modi in their surnames’.

“I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 p.m., in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass and intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed a defamation case and said that “Rahul defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname.”

IANS