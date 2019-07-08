Lucknow: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Amethi July 10. This will be his first visit to Amethi after losing in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will not be addressing any public meetings. He will be holding meetings with party workers during his visit. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to accompany him.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit is a clear indication that he has not given up on Amethi which used to be his family bastion till he lost the constituency to BJP’s Smriti Irani. “Rahul has always treated Amethi as his family and he is coming to meet his family members. It is not a political visit,” said Congress MLC Deepak Singh.

The visit is designed to boost the morale of party workers who have sunk into the realms of despair after the Congress rout in the Lok Sabha polls.