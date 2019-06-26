Jaleswar: The ancient fort at Raibania in Balasore district is one of the tourist spots of north Odisha. But it draws a few tourists, according to locals, because of lack of publicity.

Tourists and locals feel sad as the ancient edifice is left to wallow in neglect, uncared and unprotected.

Locals link the site to the Mahabharata era. They say the fort belonged to King Virat of Matsya Desha.

Researcher Dr Srikant Charan Patra, quoting former Collector of Balasore John Beams (1872), said it was the biggest fort in the entire eastern India. Spread over six square miles, it was a five-cornered colossal structure, encircled by massive walls on which a horseman could ride easily to keep a watch on enemies and surrounded by ditches with ferocious creatures.

The fort had three gates – the eastern one was called Singhadwar, the western one Hatidwara and the southern one Sunamukhidwar. Remains of only two gates could be seen now.

The fort had played an important role during the rule of Odia kings in thwarting invaders and establishing dominance of Odia kings in West Bengal.

Bengal ruler Tughral Tughan Khan had fought with Utkal King Narasingh Dev for four years from 1243. Then a massive chunk of Bengal came under Utkal. The area remained under Utkal dominance until the death of Mukunda Dev in 1568.

Later, the area came under the Afghans, the Moghuls and the Marathas.

Fakir Mohan Senapati had mentioned the magnificence of the fort in his novel ‘Lachhma’. Legendary poet Godabarish Mishra had eulogized the Raibania fort in one of his poems.

The fort has several structural remains of Sri Sri Jaychandi temple, Jagannath temple, observation towers and over 50 ponds.

The British had built a building called Nilakotha near one of the ponds named Nandika.

There are other places of archaeological importance near the fort. They are Damdami Pola, Badabadi, Jodahaladia Kuan, Kabatghati and Hatigada. Locals allege that due to negligence of the Archaeological Survey of India, the state archaeology department and the state government, a treasure trove of tourism has been given a short shrift.

The government has sanctioned Rs 80 lakh for reconstruction of the Jagannath temple, but its work has been left incomplete. A part of the fort was damaged due to a canal digging for the Subarnarekha renovation project. Locals said that the government should take proactive steps for preservation of the ancient fort. Already a lot has been lost to gangs from West Bengal that steal whatever precious things are left in the ruins.