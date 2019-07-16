Angul: Poor monsoon and resultant rain deficit has nearly stagnated agricultural activities in Angul district this year, farmers have said. If the situation continues for couple of more days, the situation will be similar to the 2017 drought, they feared

On a normal year with good rainfall, agricultural activities in this district often pick up pace by mid July. However, that is not the case this year owing to the dry spell that is affecting plantation of saplings leaving the farmers a worried lot.

The deputy director of agriculture office here Bijay Mahapatra said that only 410 hectares out of targeted 88050 hectares have seen agricultural activities in this district so far. That said, if the amount of rainfall increases in the coming days, the agricultural activities can be taken up in the remaining land, he added.

Mahapatra confirmed that the district has received less rainfall than the normal. “I hope the agricultural activities won’t get affected as some parts of the district are getting good rains. While sowing has been completed, transplantation is affected,” he said.

The district reordered only 148mm rainfall in June as against a normal 225mm. The farmers had pinned hope on July for good rains. Even though the district was in need of 173 mm rainfall by July 15, it has so far received only 85.5mm rainfall -nearly half of the required rains.

Baring first two days of July, the district is yet to get a good shower. Athamallick recorded a highest of 80.2mm rainfall July 2, followed by Angul 60mm, Banarpal 38.6mm, Palalahada 37.0mm, Kishorenagar 34.8mm, Kaniha 31.5mm, Talcher 31.0mm and Chhendipada 12.6mm rainfall.

Thereafter, the district has not received much rains but for Palalahada – which experienced decent rains comparatively.

