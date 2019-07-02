Bhubaneswar: Baring a few places, dry weather will prevail in the state for next three days as the low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal has moved, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

The well marked low pressure area now lies over southeast Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. Its influence will largely be confined till Wednesday morning, said director of Bhubaneswar Met Centre director HR Biswas. There will be no heavy rainfall in any part of the state from Wednesday till next three days, he said.

However, light to moderate rainfall will occur at many places in coastal and interior pockets of the state.

“In last two days, 53 stations experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall. 31 per cent monsoon deficit has now come down to 17 per cent. It is in normal range now,” Biswas said.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Tuesday, highest 23 mm rainfall was recorded at Sambalpur while it was 20 mm at Hirakud, 17 mm each at Jharsuguda and Bolangir, 16.2 mm, 16 mm at Titlagarh and 10 mm at Sundargarh.

The IMD said all parts of the state received good rainfall since Monday as part of the southwest monsoon. “Most parts of the state received rains with some coastal districts and isolated regions in interior Odisha receiving heavy to very heavy spells,” said Biswas.

Betanati in Mayurbhanj district received the highest rainfall in the state at 16 cm, followed by Rajkanika in Kendrapara district which received 15 cm rainfall, Biswas said.