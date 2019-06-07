Chennai: Bahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’ is in the headlines since its announcement. According to reports, this will feature big stars like Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and slated to release next year July 30 in more than 10 languages worldwide.

Shooting started in December last year and till now three shooting schedules are finished. After six months of rigorous training with hundreds of fighters, the director is finally set to shoot film’s giant action sequence.

According to sources, this action sequence will be filmed in a two-month schedule. The two main actors of the film will be seen performing this action sequence with two thousand fighters. The budget alone for this action sequence is being reported as Rs 45 crores.

‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles. It is also the South movies debut of Hindi film actress Alia Bhatt. The makers are also on a hunt for another heroine. Nithya Menen and a few other popular actresses are in contention for the role.

Notably, Rajmouli’s recent ‘Baahubali’ series is known for their epic fight sequences. Both the first and second part of the film had long battles scenes that turned out to be the high points of the movies.