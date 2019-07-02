Jaipur: A ministerial committee headed by Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal Tuesday reviewed the decisions taken by five departments, including home and industry, during the last six months of the former BJP government in the state.

Twelve matters of home department, two of industry, more than 100 of agriculture, 112 of education and 12 matters of department of information and public relations were taken up in the meeting.

“Former BJP government took many decisions on October 5 last year, a day before model code of conduct came into force for assembly elections, which raises doubt. Files of the decisions will be examined in these cases,” Dhariwal said.

He said that under the home department, there are many cases where final reports (FR) were filed one day before the model code of conduct and all such matters will be examined.

Besides, the minister said, that some cases of land allotments to educational institutions were also reviewed.

Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena and senior officials were present in the meeting. The next meeting will be held July 10, in which decisions of other departments will be reviewed.