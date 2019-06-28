Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi Friday adjourned the House for half-an-hour following an argument with state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

The argument broke out after Dhariwal was not allowed by the Speaker to reply to allegations levelled by the Opposition BJP.

The BJP, during the Zero Hour, demanded a clarification from the state government on sand mining mafia. They staged a walk out when the Speaker said discussion on the issue was over and took up the listed business.

Meanwhile, Dhariwal intervened by saying that the government should be allowed to speak on the allegations raised by the Opposition. “Questions are being raised on the government. Either the allegations raised by the Opposition should be expunged or the government allowed to clarify. Should we sit quiet if allegations are raised?” he said.

This led to heated conversation between the Speaker and the minister. When the minister continued arguing on why the government was not being allowed to reply, the Speaker left his Chair and adjourned the House for half-an-hour.

Earlier, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore alleged the Congress-led state government was working in connivance with the sand mining mafia and it was creating law and order problem in the state.

“The Rajasthan government is working in connivance with the sand mining mafia. The mafia had even targeted Dholpur SP. The state government should clarify on the issue,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kothari also demanded a response from the state government on the matter as he alleged the sand mining mafia was troubling people of the state. With this, the Opposition members staged a walk out.