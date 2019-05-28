Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth Tuesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘charismatic’ leader like Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi and attributed the BJP’s massive win in the Lok Sabha polls to his leadership.

Rajinikanth also said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi need not resign following the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, stating he is a ‘youngster’ and perhaps had not got the cooperation of senior party leaders.

The veteran star likened Modi to tall leaders of India, including Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, AB Vajpayee, K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

“This Lok Sabha poll victory is a win for the individual leadership called Modi. It is the victory for a charismatic leader,” Rajinikanth told reporters here. “In Indian politics, whether at the national level or state, parties will reap wins only on the (popularity) of a leader. Modi is charismatic,” the actor added.

Rajinikanth said that in the past parties have ridden on the charisma of leaders like Nehru, Indira, Rajiv and Vajpayee. “If you see in Tamil Nadu, there were charismatic leaders like Kamaraj, Anna, Kalaignar, MGR, Jayalalithaa. They on their own pulled their party through,” Rajinikanth pointed out.

Rajinikanth however, was quick to point out that in Tamil Naduthe BJP had not been able to do well because of an anti-Modi wave. “The reasons for such an anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu included the Sterlite issue in Tuticorin, methane extraction project in Cauvery delta and the ‘whirlwind campaign’ of the opposition,” Rajinikanth informed.

On Congress chief Rahul’s offer to resign, the Tamil superstar said, “He should not resign. I won’t say he lacks leadership qualities. I think it is really difficult to handle the Congress party… where senior- most people are there. As a youngster it is difficult to handle the senior-most people. Even I think, my observation is, the senior Congress leaders – they had not cooperated well. They had not worked hard.”

PTI