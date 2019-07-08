New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said that the BJP had nothing to do with the situation in Karnataka where several Congress and JD-S MLAs have quit, putting the coalition government in a crisis.

Taking a dig at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh said the campaign of tendering resignation was started by him and it had nothing to do with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Minister was responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who accused the BJP of trying to destabilize the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka.

Rajnath Singh said his party did not believe in the politics of horse-trading or inducements.

“Whatever is happening in Karnataka, our party has nothing to do with it. Our party is fully committed to the dignity of parliamentary democracy,” he said.

The Minister said Rahul Gandhi took moral responsibility for his party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as the Congress President.

He said the Congress chief himself had asked party members to resign and numerous senior members had done so. “The process of tendering resignation is going on continuously. What has BJP to do with it?”

IANS