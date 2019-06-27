New Delhi: Continuing his review of defence acquisitions, Union Minister Rajnath Singh will soon take stock of the crucial war-fighting systems with the three armed forces, sources said.

This is in line with the meetings Singh has had with top defence officials, including the armed forces, ever since he took charge of the crucial ministry at the South Block.

The three armed forces are expected to make presentations before the Defence minister about the war-fighting systems and ammunition.

This, sources, said will also help the three services highlight the issues plaguing them with regard to procuring crucial war-fighting systems.

Earlier this month, Singh reviewed defence acquisition issues with top officials of the ministry and directed them to seek indigenous solutions to meet the forces’ requirements to the extent possible.

He also reviewed defence cooperation activities with friendly foreign countries (FCCs) and the policy matters pertaining to defence diplomacy, including bilateral, multilateral exercises, capacity building, training and material assistance to FFCs.

After taking charge, Singh had also met the top Army Commanders.