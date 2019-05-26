‘De De Pyaar De’ actress Rakul Preet Singh has been grabbing all attention with her attires and photoshoots. Though, some trolls continue to harass her, she remains unaffected and keeps on posting her sultry photoshoots on her Instagram handle.

On the workfront, she will share screen space with Kollywood superstar Suriya in NGK. She has a few more movies down south in her Kitty. Recently, there were reports that she would be seen in another Hindi flick after starring with Ajay Devgn.

Rakul keeps updating her fans on her Instagram. Recently, Rakul shared a bold picture and captioned it as, “Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack😎#girlpower #believe #grateful #gratitude @sashajairam @im__sal @aliyashaik28❤️ and abs credit @kunalgir @smackjil😝💪🏻”

Her picture didn’t seem to go down well with few social media users. She got brutally trolled and was criticised for posting such photo on Instagram.

During an interaction with an online portal, Rakul revealed that she is a huge fan of Ranveer Singh and if he was not married and was single, she would have loved to marry him. Rakul had earlier also revealed that she considers Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma as her role models.

One of the successful stars in Tollywood, Rakul seems to be on cloud nine. Rakul, who has managed to establish herself as the leading actress in Telugu cinema, was part of the commercially successful films like ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Current Theega’, ‘Rough’, ‘Loukyam’, ‘Kick 2’, ‘Sarrainodu’, ‘Nannaku Prematho’, ‘Dhruva’, ‘Spyder’ and ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’.