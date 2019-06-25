Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh is making her presence felt in both the South and Bollywood film industries. After giving back-to-back box office hits like Dhruva, Nannaku Prematho and Spyder, the gorgeous Rakul Preet has become one of the most sought after actresses of the Indian film industry.

Started as a model, the actress has successfully established herself in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movie industries. Apart from her acting career, Rakul is also the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme of the Telangana government.

Her recently-released movie, ‘NGK’ starring Suriya is still running successfully at the box office. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but Rakul’s acting skill was praised by all. Besides, she was recently seen in Bollywood movie ‘De De Pyaar De’ with Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Recently, the ‘Yaariyan’ actress shared a picture of her in a blue bralette and unbuttoned pair of demins on Instagram. According to sources, she shot the pic for ThnkMkt Magazine cover. She shared the picture on her Instagram and captioned it: “Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack #girlpower #believe #grateful#gratitude”.

While Rakul was complimented as ‘the epitome of hotness’ and a ‘legit Greek Goddess’ for her bold shoot, many trolled her on the social media platform and passed nasty comments. However, the graceful actress dealt with it sensibly and hit back in style.

In an interview with India Today, Rakul Preet said that she is unfazed by trolls. “I do what I feel like doing, what I feel is right and what my family is okay with. People who have to appreciate will appreciate, those who have to criticise will criticise. That’s how I live my life,” she said.

Rakul’s reply shut the mouth of the troll army.

Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen with Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Marjavaan’. The movie’s cast also include Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.