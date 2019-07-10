Mumbai: Small screen actress Debina Bonnerjee flaunted her body in a bikini on the television show ‘Vish: A Poisonous Story’ for the first time in her career.

“Actors need to be flexible when it comes to stories. I was nervous initially but I knew that the plot line of the show demanded this,” Debina said.

“My character in Vish Kanya is of someone who doesn’t care about anyone and that has to reflect in my acting. I think times are changing and people are more accepting, irrespective of the medium of storytelling. My fans have always supported me,” she added.

Debina rose to fame after playing the role of Goddess Sita in ‘Ramayan’. Apart from her performance in the show, Debina is also popular for her bold fashion statements.

‘Vish: A Poisonous Story’ was recently launched on Colors TV and it also features Sana Makbul, Vishal Vashishtha, Krip Suri and Ayush Anand.

Born 18 April 1983, her first television role was in the Tamil TV serial Mayavi (2005). Bonnerjee has also appeared as Mayuri Narayan in ‘Chidiya Ghar’, and in several reality shows.

PNN/Agencies