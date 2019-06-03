Mumbai: Even before the trailer launch of the film, director Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ has already generated huge excitement among the fans. This is because film’s star cast and storyline.

Love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are playing the lead roles. Both are currently shooting in Varanasi. The social media platforms have suddenly been flooded with pictures of the two from the sets of Varanasi.

Alia can be seen dressed in a white tee with a red long cape and a pair of blue denims. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen sporting an Army green shirt with a pair of blue jeans and sneakers. The two actors are in their shooting mode and in between shots, are getting make-up done.

This is the first time Ranbir and Alia will be seen in a film together. Ranbir’s character is titled ‘Shiva’ while Alia dons the name ‘Isha’.

Apart from Ranbir, Alia, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna will be playing important roles.

Earlier this film was supposed to be released in December this year but now the release date has been stretched to the summer of 2020.