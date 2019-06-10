Mumbai: After a few years gap, versatile actor Randeep Hooda will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ also starring Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Randeep will be seen teaching love lessons to Kartik in the movie which is similar to the character of Rishi Kapoor in the first part of the franchise. Recently, the ‘Sarbajit’ actor wrapped the shooting of the film.

Meanwhile, he has been signed as the lead for another romantic drama ‘Mard’ to be helmed by Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Revolver Rani’ fame director Sai Kabir.

The film’s makers have announced the film on their Twitter account and shared information related to the film. Randeep will be seen in a strong role in the movie. The movie name has been borrowed from 1985’s drama film ‘Mard’, starring superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role.

Reports stated that Mard will be a new age love story and will explore the different shades of an Indian alfa male. However female lady is yet to be picked.

Shooting will start in November this year and the movie is scheduled for 2020 release.

