PURI:Intrinsic, immaculate and alluring were few of the many words described by the visitors who were mesmerised by the colourful Rangoli that adorned Bada Danda ahead of the Puri Rath Yatra.

Made with a plethora of colours, the Rangoli emanated brilliance with its aesthetically-pleasing design. Made into kaleidoscopic shades and rainbow hues, the work was done by different artistes from across the world.

“We designed mutli-coloured patterns on the road just ahead of the Rath Yatra. The colours depicted the vibrancy of our country and the different shades it has. Although it’s an age-old practice to welcome the Lords through rangoli we change the theme every year,” said Basudev Mohapatra, a designer.

Indian culture, traditions, rituals and colours go hand in hand and thus, ‘Rangoli’ is one of those beauteous instances that is observed here before Lord Jagannath and his siblings roll.

Using a sieve and skilful hand techniques, the artistes finish their works before the commencement of the ‘Pahandi’ ritual.

“This is a brilliant piece of art. I have never seen such complex art made with sand or any other material. The designs are a masterpiece and to complete such complex work in such short time is nothing less than genius,” said Audrey Piers who has come from England to witness the Rath Yatra.