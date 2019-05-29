Mumbai: The movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, released in the year 2005, was a big hit at the box office. Rani Mukherjee and Abhishek Bachchan’s chemistry won the hearts of many and after 14 years, the pair has reportedly teamed up for a sequel.

According to a report from a reputed newspaper, Makers will soon start the sequel i.e. “Bunty Aur Babli Again”. Its shooting will start from next month. The set of film will be constructed in Mumbai only.

According to media reports, the sequel is titled ‘Bunty Aur Babli Again’. Shooting for the film will begin next month with Mumbai serving as the main set.

According to one report, the film will feature the old star cast. The Bachchan family, including Amitabh and Aishwarya Rai, was seen together for the first time in the film’s last installment. Amitabh played a police officer in the movie.

In the film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ Rakesh Trivedi (Abhishek Bachchan) and Vimmi Saluja (Rani Mukherjee) are from a small town and dream to be rich and famous. The story of the film is based on how both become con artists.

On work front, Rani Mukherjee is currently busy shooting for ‘Mardaani 2’ in Rajasthan. Rani will be seen again in the role of Mumbai Police officer Shivani Roy while Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan.

PNN/Agencies