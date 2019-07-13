Mumbai: Ranveer Singh shared his first look as Kapil Dev from the upcoming film, ‘83.

Looking strikingly similar to the veteran cricketer with a bushy moustache and hairdo, Ranveer can be seen flipping a leather ball in his hand with an intense look on his face.

He wrote, “On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV @83thefilm @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @mantenamadhu @sarkarshibasish @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson.”

Several fans and friends applauded the actor for his new look. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “wow wow wow” whereas cricketer Shikhar Dhawan commented, “Looking exact like pajhi. Happy Birthday bro.Have a great one.” Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, “No way!! Dayum! Happiest birthday @ranveersingh !! Greatest innings to you!!” Dhadak director Shashank Khaitaan also wrote, “Oh WOW!!! This is so good… exactly like the legend Kapil Dev… Happy Birthday Bro… keep on inspiring… cause thats what you doing with every character you breathing…”

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will tell the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone will play his onscreen wife Romi Dev in the film. The unit is currently stationed in Scotland and will reportedly shoot the final match of the film at the Lord’s post the ICC World Cup.