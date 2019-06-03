London: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is here to shoot for the upcoming movie “83”, met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and called him the “God of cricket”.

Ranveer, who is fondly referred to as the Bollywood livewire, on Sunday night treated his fans to a string of photographs featuring him and Tendulkar.

“God of cricket! Sachin Tendulkar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad,” Ranveer captioned one image. The actor, who will be seen playing the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial, had also shared photographs of himself along with Vivian Richards, Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar.

“83” will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. It also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

The film is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will be released April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.