Mumbai: At present Ranveer Singh is one of the most wanted actors in the Hindi film industry. Ranveer is currently shooting for ‘83’ which is a film based on India’s World Cup victory in 1983. Then he has got a number of other projects to attend to which makes him one of the most sought after actors in tinsel town.

The man who has portrayed gripping performances in films like ‘Padmavat’, ‘Gunday’ and ‘Gully Boy’ however has said that life at the beginning was not easy for him. He used to wait hoping that his phone would ring and he would get some work. He also confessed how he once puked during an audition to impress the director.

It was early days when Ranveer went for the audition after his debut with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ opposite Anushka Sharma. The audition required him to drink.

“After ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, a prominent filmmaker was auditioning me for a significant part in his project,” Ranveer has been quoted as saying during an interview to a top film magazine. “The scene features a teetotaler who has to drink one night and then it affects him and he starts dancing. I danced my heart out. Such was the intensity that I puked at the end. The filmmaker thought it was sheer brilliance. He said, ‘Kitni detail mein socha hai iss ladke ne’ (This lad has thought about the scene in detail).

Ranveer has also opened up about the days he struggled and has said that he has learnt from the tough times. ‘Those were times of waiting… for the phone to ring, for me to get a break. Today I may be very comfortable, but I will always remember the time when there was none of it,” he has said.

The actor said that the early days have taught him to ‘value every opportunity’. He has also stated it was his passion about acting that gave him success. “I had the self belief that if I persisted with acting something good will happen,” Ranveer stated.

