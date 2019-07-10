The film and television industry’s ‘Babuji’ Alok Nath turns 63 Wednesday. Most of the time Alok Nath played the role of ‘Babu ji’ or father in movies and television serials. Alok Nath holds tight grip in the films as well in the TV industry.

Born July 10, 1956 in Khagaria district of Bihar, Alok Nath spent his childhood in Delhi. From the beginning, he had an inclination towards acting. His father was a doctor and mother a teacher. The financial condition of the family was weak.

He made his film debut with the 1982 film Gandhi which won the Academy Award for Best Picture that year.

After that, he performed in many films like ‘Amar Jyoti’, ‘Mashsal’, ‘Saaransh’ and ‘Aaj Ki Awaaz’.

Alok Nath rose to fame after he essayed the role of a father in Rajshree Productions’ ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Hum Aap Ki Hain Kaun’ and ‘Maine Pyar kiya’. All these films were directed by Suraj Barjatya.

Similarly in small screen also, he rose to dizzying heights with the soaps like ‘Buniyaad’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai’ and ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’.

Alok Nath was accused of rape by TV producer Vinta Nanda who worked with him in the TV show Tara in the mid-90s. Vinita had made allegations through a social media post. However, court acquitted Alok Nath.

On work front, Alok Nath is set to play the role of a judge in a movie based on the #MeToo movement, according to a newspaper.

