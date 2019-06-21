Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here has achieved another feat in cardiology in the state when a 34-year-old male patient underwent a high risk and rare surgery at the hospital.

The surgery was conducted by reputed cardiologist Anupam Jena and his team. The patient came to the hospital with complaints of pain in the abdomen and back. He was diagnosed as a case of extensive aneurysm of aorta involving thoracic and abdominal aorta.

Aortic aneurysm is a disease where the central blood vessel of the body – the Aorta – gets dilated and enlarged. If left untreated, aortic aneurysm can cause sudden death due to rupture of aorta. The patient had extensive aneurysm of aorta. On evaluation at KIMS, his diagnosis of thoracoabdominal aneurysm was confirmed.

But, in addition to the fusiform aneurysm there were saccular aneurysms also. Saccular aneurysms of aorta have a high risk of rupture. After thorough evaluation, the patient was taken up for stenting of the aneurysm. The procedure was difficult and the patient needed multiple stent grafts, chimney grafts for complete repair. The procedure was done successfully and without any complications.