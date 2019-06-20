Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal will soon be seen sharing the screen space with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in a short film which revolves around a father and daughter’s relationship.

They started shooting for it June 16 here.

“Naseer sir had taught me while I was a student at the Film and Television Institute of India. Anything I know about acting is thanks to him. He is as good a teacher as he is an actor. He drew my attention to some very fundamental things without which my journey as an actor would have been very uninteresting,” Rasika said in a statement.

“I will be forever grateful for that knowledge. During the last ten years, I have always kept in mind and put to use what he had shared with me. So he has been more a part of my journey than he knows.

“I had been waiting eagerly for an opportunity to work with him. This one is a check on my bucket list,” added the actress, who earned plaudits for her performance in web series “Delhi Crime” and TVFPlay’s “Humorously Yours Season 2”.

The short film is directed by Kaushal Oza, and is slated to release at the end of the year.

IANS