Puri: The district administration in association with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) Wednesday conducted a mock drill to deal with any possible untoward incident during the Rath Yatra.

Participating in the mock drill, personnel from Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), police and volunteers from the Red Cross Society displayed their skills to deal with stampede-like situation, road accident, drowning cases and incidents of fire during a mega event like Rath Yatra.

Revenue divisional commissioner (Central) Anil Kumar Samal, Puri Collector Balwant Singh, Superintendent of Police Umashankar Dash and senior officials of OSDMA observed the mock drill from a control room at the Town police station here.

ODRAF and police personnel initially displayed their skills to manage a stampede-like situation near the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir. They also rushed to Malatipatpur on the city outskirts to showcase their preparedness to deal with a road accident.

The personnel later demonstrated their readiness to rescue people from a fire incident in a city mall. The mock drill also included rescue operation in case of drowning cases in the sea here.

“Lakhs of devotees from across the globe usually throng the Holy City to witness the Rath Yatra. We have prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with any possible mishap. Our personnel have been provided with modern equipment to carry out the rescue operation,” Samal said.