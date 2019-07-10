Puri: In the run up to begin the return leg of Rath Yatra, the chariots of the trinity have reached the Nakachana dwara of Gundicha temple here.

Police officials Wednesday morning pulled Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha chariot to Badasankha and turned it southwards there. Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja and Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana had already been turned and placed here Tuesday.

Nandighosha could not be turned Tuesday as the day ended.

The Lords will begin their return journey to their abode from Gundicha Temple July 12. This tradition is known as Bahuda Jatra.

