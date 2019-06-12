Puri: The final blue print for the upcoming rath yatra was approved Tuesday following discussions between the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Chatisha nijog (the association of temple servitors).

The SJTA had prepared the blue print for the famed car festival of the Lords scheduled to be held from Snan Purnima till Niladri Bije (return of the holy Trinity to their original seat and end of the festival).

The temple body emphasised on timely completion of the rituals in the meeting.

It also asked the police to replace all damaged CCTVs and install more CCTVs for better monitoring and to provide tight security for the celebrations including the Snan Purnima ritual.

According to the approved schedule, the festival will begin July 4. The return journey – known as Bahuda Yatra will commence July 12. Similarly, the Sunabesha of the holy trinity aboard the chariot is scheduled July 13. This will be followed by Niladri Bije marking the end of the festival.