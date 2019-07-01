Baripada: Even as preparations for the Rath Yatra are in full swing at Baripada, Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar Rath reviewed security arrangements Sunday. Drone cameras will be deployed to keep a close watch on the Rath Yatra as part of security measures.

The Rath Yatra here draws huge crowds. ‘Pahandibije’ of deities will be held July 4 while Rath Yatra will take place for two days.

July 12, ‘Bahuda Pahandi’ will be held and ‘Bahuda Yatra’ will be organised for two days – July 13 and 14.

According to sources, number of devotees has been increasing every year. Crowd management has been a challenge for police and the district administration.

Police are on overdrive to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of Rath Yatra this year.

SP Abinash Kumar Rath, ASP Jayram Sathpathy, Baripada SDPO Krushnaprasad Patnaik, DSP (DIB) Bamdev Singh, Baripada Town IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak and officials of the Endowment department participated in the review meeting and deliberated on security measures.

“To ward off disturbances or for quick action, drone cameras will be deployed over Badadanada during the Rath Yatra,” the SP said.

Only female police officials will be deployed near the chariot of Goddess Subhadra, because only women devotees are allowed to pull the chariot.

PNN